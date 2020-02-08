Coca-Cola to release Cherry Vanilla Coke in bottles and cans

Starting next week, Cherry Vanilla Coca-Cola along with a zero sugar version will be available for purchase in cans and bottles.

The flavor was inspired by the many customers who mix cherry and vanilla coke at the company’s freestyle soda fountains.

Coca-Cola has about 51,000 freestyle machines. All of them are connected on a single digital platform.

The company gets regular updates from the machines and uses that information to highlight popular flavors on different screens.

According to their data, Cherry Vanilla Coke is the most popular hybrid drink across freestyle machines.