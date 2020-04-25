Craven County: 26 of the 38 COVID-19 cases have recovered

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County has 38 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 11:30 a.m. on April 25, 2020. Out of the 38 confirmed positive cases, 26 of those individuals have recovered, are doing well, and are out of isolation.

The recovered cases completed the necessary isolation requirement and have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 72 hours. Of the 38 cases, seven have been related to out of state travel, 22 are from community transmission, and nine are direct contact with a previously confirmed positive. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19. Three of the active COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalized.

The Craven County Health Department works with state, commercial, and private labs to track the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County. Health care providers determine which lab they send their COVID-19 tests to. There are multiple hospital and commercial labs that conduct COVID-19 tests. These labs manage their own supplies and operate independently from the Department of Health and Human

Services and the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

Craven County will continue to track and post the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases; however, it is important to recognize there are many people with COVID-19 who will not be included in daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including:

People who had minimal or no symptoms and were not tested.

People who had symptoms but did not seek medical care.

People who sought medical care but were not tested.

People with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases will increasingly provide a limited picture of the spread of infections in Craven County as COVID-19 becomes more widespread and the number of infected people who are not included in the daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases increases.