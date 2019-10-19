Craven County Sheriff’s Office hosts 1st pet adoption event Saturday

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office will host its 1st pet adoption event.

They will have many of Craven County’s animal services and resources at the event. The event supports their new Animal Protective Services Division and helps end the animal neglect and abuse in Craven County.

There will be adoptable dogs on site and microchips available for $20. There will be children’s crafts, face painting, vendors and food trucks.

You can meet Ringo, the K9 officer and have the opportunity to “Dunk a Deputy”.

The events is Saturday, October 19, located at 1100 Clarks Rd. in New Bern from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

