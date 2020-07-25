DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as she speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus and the District’s response, Monday, July 20, 2020 in Washington. In the face of newly rising infection numbers, Bowser says she’ll issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside the home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington, D.C., is mandating that anyone arriving after non-essential travel to a coronavirus hot spot must self-quarantine for 14 days. The executive order from Mayor Muriel Bowser comes days after Bowser took the step of making face-masks mandatory outdoors in the nation’s capital.

Anyone coming or returning to Washington from one of these hot spots will be asked to stay in their home or hotel room for 14 days, allowing no visitors and only leaving for essential reasons such as medical treatment. The quarantine order does not apply to traveling between the District of Columbia and neighboring Maryland and Virginia.