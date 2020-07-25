DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington, D.C., is mandating that anyone arriving after non-essential travel to a coronavirus hot spot must self-quarantine for 14 days. The executive order from Mayor Muriel Bowser comes days after Bowser took the step of making face-masks mandatory outdoors in the nation’s capital.
Anyone coming or returning to Washington from one of these hot spots will be asked to stay in their home or hotel room for 14 days, allowing no visitors and only leaving for essential reasons such as medical treatment. The quarantine order does not apply to traveling between the District of Columbia and neighboring Maryland and Virginia.