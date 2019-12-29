Live Now
Durham police investigate early morning fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway in Durham after a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of South Alston Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not yet released any further details regarding what led to the shooting or a suspect.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

