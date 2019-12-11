ECU partners with regional schools, colleges to train teachers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University (ECU) has partnered with regional schools and colleges to train teachers.

ECU celebrated decades of eastern North Carolina partnerships and a program rebrand at an annual College of Education (COE) advisory board meeting on December 4.

Partnership Teach was officially unveiled as the new name for the COE’s online degree completion model according to a press release.

“The name Partnership East reflected the original footprint which was only in eastern N.C. We continue to focus our efforts in the east, but over the years, we have expanded our online opportunities to all 100 counties,” said Kathy Bradley, Partnership Teach coordinator.

During the meeting, representatives from the 23 two-year and community colleges that compose Partnership Teach resigned their agreements with ECU.

“These kinds of partnerships are integral to our work that we do together to prepare educators,” COE Interim Dean Art Rouse said.

ECU also holds a partnership with the Latham Clinical Schools Network, a group of 43 public school systems in eastern North Carolina that provide classrooms for ECU student teachers.

Students’ work in public schools begins their sophomore year and culminates in a two-part internship during their senior year.

According to the press release, almost 900 students have graduated from the Partnership Teach degree completion model.

Partnership Teach is comprised of Louisburg College and the following 22 community colleges: Beaufort, Carteret, Central Carolina, Coastal Carolina, College of the Albemarle, Craven, Edgecombe, Fayetteville Technical, Halifax, James Sprunt, Johnston, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, Pamlico, Pitt, Roanoke-Chowan, Sampson, Vance-Granville, Wake Technical, Wayne and Wilson.

The 43 public schools systems that make up the Latham Clinical Schools Network are Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Clinton City, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edenton-Chowan, Edgecombe, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Franklin, Gates, Granville, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Nash-Rocky Mount, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Roanoke Rapids, Sampson, Tyrrell, Vance, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Weldon City, and Wilson.