ECU students honor MLK Jr. with a day of service

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Communities across the country are paying tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of ECU students participated in a day of service, each giving back to the community they call home during the school year.

“When you think about service it’s one of the few love languages. You’re literally having to step outside of yourself to contribute to someone else. As Dr. King says that’s the persistent question we should be asking what are we doing for others,” said Maya Pittman, ECU counselor.

Hundreds of East Carolina students spent this day dedicated to Dr. King’s legacy giving back to the community. The keynote speaker was ECU counselor Maya Pittman. Pittman said this day of service will have a huge impact.

“They’re really sowing seeds into their community and they’re going to make a lasting impact,” said Pittman.

Students volunteered with several non-profit groups around Greenville… including the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Student, Dominique Jefferson said he’s thankful to help people in need.

“I wanted to volunteer to the less fortunate. The food and resources we’re distributing today are helping a lot of people who deserve it and need it the most,” said Jefferson.

More than 250 volunteers bagged more than 35,000 pounds of potatoes to be used by people in need.

“We’re just so grateful to the volunteers that have come our way today. It’s so important to get this food turn around as quickly as possible,” said George Young, director of Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

As students give back to the community, they’re keeping Dr. King’s message in mind.

“MLK day is important to me because it recognizes someone who has done so much for the culture and its important to give back its important to remember him. It’s important to really understand that everybody can help no matter where you’re from no matter what you look like,” said Jefferson.

“Being a black woman in this community, he really helps me understand that I deserve to be welcome everywhere and I deserve to make everyone else around me feel that same way,” said ECU student, Jasmine Cowen.