ECU students react to returning to campus this Fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “I’m excited to get back to campus get back to work see my friends,” said ECU student, Courtney Bailey.

ECU junior Courtney Bailey is ready for a return of normalcy This Fall at ECU, it will be a “new normal,” with mandatory face masks and social distancing.

“I think it’s a necessary precaution because were coming into contact with so many people on campus. I think it will be interesting to see if everyone does wear and mask and how theyre going to police that,” said Bailey.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said the masks requirement is for everyone’s safety.

“In those rare cases where we might have a bit of confrontation we will invite security to come and make sure that its safe and sound,” he said.

ECU leaders will take a hybrid approach to classes, mixing in-person and online instruction. Mitchelson said administrators, students and employees will all have to adapt.​

“We’re going to accommodate just as much as we can. We will be flexible, we will be nimble, we will be compassionate. We care about our students of course we certainly care about our employees the faculty,” said Mitchelson.

The plan also includes having everyone answer daily COVID-19 screening questions on the ECU app. Bailey hopes other students will take advantage of it.

“I hope that people will take that seriously and actually self report their symptoms correctly and don’t got to school when theyre sick,” she said.

Mitchelson met with students Tuesday in a town hall setting to answer questions. He’ll meet with employees Wednesday afternoon for Q & A.

