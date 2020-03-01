Elizabeth City PD search for armed robbery suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Elizabeth City Police Department is asking for the public help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

Elizabeth City Police Department responded to an Armed Robbery in the 1100 block of North Road Street, on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 6:48 p.m.

It was reported that a man entered Speedway Gas station, showed a knife demanded money. The man is described as black, 5’7 inches tall, weighing about 200 lbs. The suspect described as wearing a black coat, blue jean, and black shoes. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is an active investigation. The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

Questions regarding this press release are to be directed to Sergeant Eddie Graham Public Information Officer for the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 621-7106 or via email at egraham@cityofec.com