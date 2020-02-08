Live Now
Ex-Wake Forest basketball coach convicted in fatal assault in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) – A former Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach has been convicted of assault for fatally punching a man in New York City. A jury in Queens criminal court found Jamill Jones guilty of misdemeanor assault on Thursday for the punch that killed 35-year-old Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

Authorities said Szabo banged on the window of Jones’ SUV on Aug. 5, 2018. Police said Jones got out, punched Szabo and sped off. Szabo fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital two days later. A message seeking comment was left with Jones’ attorney.

