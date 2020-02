FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Responding to criticism, Facebook says it will no longer allow advertisers to use ethnicity as a filter when it comes to targeting or hiding ads offering housing, employment or credit. The changes come after a report […]

Facebook’s official social media accounts appear to have been hacked.

The hacking group, Our Mine, posted an image on Facebook’s Twitter, and Instagram saying “Hi, we are our mine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better than Twitter.”

A spokesperson for Twitter says the compromised accounts have been locked and they’re working with Facebook to restore them.

The hacking group has previously compromised HBO, the New York Times, and the NFL.