FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Farmville church is holding a product giveaway Saturday afternoon.

Salvation and Praise Full Gospel Church Ministries is hosting a community event, Free QVC Product Giveaway. The giveaway includes hair, nail, skin, bath items. The event will happen Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 rules will be enforced. Guests are asked to wear a mask. No more than 5 people will be allowed inside at a time.

Information flyer below: