February 22 is National Walking the Dog Day! This day combines two of the most happy-making things we have in this life: dogs and exercise. Humans love walking with their four-legged friends, and pooches love their strolls with their people.

So grab your walking shoes, a leash, and some treats for the road, and take your favorite pooch for a stroll to celebrate National Walking the Dog Day!

Your dog may also be the everyday accountability partner that you need to stick to a regular exercise plan.

Committing to a diet and exercise plan alongside your pet can help keep you both happier and healthier. To reap all the benefits of embarking on a health journey with your pet, experts at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine say to remember PAWS.

P – Make a Plan. Set goals for yourself and your pet, and map out how you’re going to get there.

A – Get Active. Start by taking your dog for daily walks around the neighborhood and work up to longer walks or jogs.

W – Focus on Wellness. Routine checkups can tell you a lot about your and your pet’s current health and where you might want to focus your diet and exercise plan.

S – Celebrate your Success. Find healthy ways to reward yourselves for a job well done.