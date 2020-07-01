Fireworks stands see increase in sales as professional displays canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “It’s been ridiculous we are about 200 to 300 percent above normal sales,” said Chris Penhollow.

Fireworks stands are seeing a boost in business as the fourth of july draws near. Vendor Chris Penhollow said it’s due to large firework shows being canceled because of coronavirus.

“Because of the cancellations of all the shows this is the only thing people have to turn to,” he said.

That means customers are paying up to have a flashy fourth.

“Some of them are a little bummed because of the big show. They’re trying to keep people from getting in large gatherings. They’re making the best of it, they’re coming in, they’re buying what they can and planning to do their own stuff at home,” Penhollow said.

Greenville Fire Rescue wants everyone to be safe when handling fireworks and only buy fireworks legal in North Carolina.

“We’re worried about the safety of everyone so the safest thing to do is to go to a firework show done by professionals,” said Bryant Beddard, Battalion Chief Fire Marshal with Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Penhollow also has advice for making fireworks as safe as possible at home.

“Make sure you’re not setting things under trees. Make sure you’re on a level, flat surface so the product doesn’t tip over. Everything we sell in North Carolina is safe. Nothing can travel or move so all of our stuff stays put in one spot. As long as you’re following the instructions you wont have any issues,” said Penhollow.

From the NC Dept. of Insurance: