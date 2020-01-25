Breaking News
DHHS investigating possible case of Coronavirus in N.C.
Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Five people found dead inside a Vanceboro home, investigation underway

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a family.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court on Friday.

Sheriff Huges said this situation was an isolated incident and is not a threat to the community. Hughes will share more information on the case Monday.

9 On Your Side reporter Kelci O’Donnell is currently on the scene.

According to neighbors, Michael Jay Ireland lived at that address with his family. Neighbors recall Michael working on a shrimp boat in Virginia and never being home.

Michael had a failed suicide attempt three months ago, neighbors said.

According to neighbors, the family was always fighting.

There are 8 homes in the small neighborhood and people living in the area said the Ireland’s were not social with neighbors.

This is a developing story. Stay with WNCT as more details are released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV