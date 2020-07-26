Free COVID testing at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local leaders held a free COVID-19 testing event at York Memorial A.M.E Church on Tyson Street Saturday.

Represenative Kandi Smith and Senator Don Davis hosted the event in partnership with Vidant Health.

Smith said it’s important for everyone to be tested since people can have COVID-19 without knowing it and pass it along. She said testing is especially important to the Black community.

“Because African Americans make up 22% of the population in North Carolina, we have seen 33% testing positive for COVID-19, but dying at 35 to 38%. That’s unheard of and so we know that we need to make sure we are reaching the minority and marginalized community,” said Smith.

Along with free COVID-19 testing, volunteers also provided 200 produce boxes that were donated by the Greenville Produce Company.