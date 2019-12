CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Police say a shooting in a North Carolina mall’s parking lot left a 13-year-old girl dead and two boys hurt. Concord police say they responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall on Saturday night.

The names of the victims have not been released. It’s unclear what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody. Concord is a suburb of Charlotte.