Goose Creek State Park reopens to busy weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Goose Creek State Park has been very busy this weekend after reopening Friday. People are excited to be outdoors and enjoying the campgrounds again, according to park rangers.

“Awesome! I love it. I love running and it’s a beautiful area and its just great,” said James Patterson.

Avid runner James Patterson spent his Memorial Day enjoying nature at one of his favorite spots… Goose Creek State Park. State parks reopened Friday as part of Governor Cooper’s phase 2 plan.

Park rangers said visitors and camp goers are thrilled to be back.

“We have been at full capacity all of our campsites all of our cabins all campgrounds, RV campgrounds have been booked all weekend,” said Melanie Briley, park ranger.

All trails, tent, RV and cabin campgrounds, and restrooms are completely open. The visitors’ center and swim and beach areas are closed.

Employees are making sure they stay safe, and encourage visitors to do the same.

“With lots of people out here sometimes we do have to make direct contact or interactions with people were always wearing masks when we do that and limit it as much a possible,” said Briley.

All park workers are wearing masks gloves and practicing social distancing. Park employees are also limiting their direct interaction with visitors foe safety.