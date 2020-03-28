Gov. Cooper orders flags half-staff in honor of state rep. MaryAnn Black

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Saturday, March 28, 2020 until sunset Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in honor of NC House of Representative MaryAnn Black, who passed away this week.

Black represented the 29th District of Durham County since 2017. She also served as a Durham County Commissioner from 1990 to 2002. A private service for Rep. Black was held on Friday.

“MaryAnn Black was a strong, compassionate leader who spent her life making North Carolinians healthier and better educated. She will be sorely missed by all of us who knew her and called her friend.” Gov. Roy Cooper

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.