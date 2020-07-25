Greene County man arrested in connection to a homicide case

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Greene County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a homicide case.

The department received a call in reference to an assault that happened at a home on 974 Pope Farm Rd. in Greene County on Friday around 9:58 p.m. Deputies found Jose Sandoval dead on the scene, with multiple lacerations to his body.

Jose Martinez, 49, was arrested at the scene.

Martinez was charged with an Open Count of Murder and is currently in the Greene County Detention Center under no bond. He has a Greene County Court date set on August 28, 2020.