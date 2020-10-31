Greenville PD searching for missing teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing teen.

Deja-Nay Michelle Holden, 14, was reported as a runaway from her home on Skinner Street on October 29, 2020. She is 5 ft 4 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs.

Deja-Nay was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale zip up sweat shirt with “Aero” written on the front in turquoise, black flare-bottom leggings, and black crocs with a green stripe along the sole.

If you any have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4302.

