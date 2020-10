GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An altercation happened at a party near 4th and Meade Street. During the fight, one man fired two gunshots in the air.

The man with the gun is reported to be a black man, around six feet tall with a bald head, wearing a white “thrasher” shirt. He was last seen heading west on 4th Street.



Anyone with information is asked to contact either Greenville Police or local crime stoppers.