Halifax County reports 545 positive COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Halifax County Health Department is aware of 2,981 confirmed tests performed on Halifax County Residents. The following is a breakdown of those results:

545 Positive Cases – to include; 6 COVID-19 related deaths, and 315 patients recovered.

59 Tests remain pending

2,377 known negative test results

The graph below shows positive cases beginning March 25, 2020 thru midnight yesterday, July 23, 2020. The Peaks and Valleys indicate the daily number of positive cases. The red dash line indicates the trend of positive cases.

This report shows a substantial increase in cases over the last several days as a result of increased testing in our County, continuing our trend line upward. Please start, or continue, to practice the three W’s. Doing so can make a huge difference in your health and the health of others. Let’s all work together to protect each other, wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash/disinfect hands frequently. Improving your compliance with the 3 W’s now, will both better educate children as to how to practice the 3 W’s, and also provide a safer community for when school starts. Please take this opportunity to protect our children and each other very seriously. Halifax County Health Department

The graph below provides the percent of positive results compared to the volume of tests performed in a week. This graph is helpful as there is much more testing going on in our County. You will note that our percent of positives is 18.3% which is consistent with last week. Therefore, although there is more testing being done, we are consistently seeing a high percentage of positives results. This graph remains a strong indicator that we need to continue practicing the “3 W’s” and following the executive orders. This graph will be reported weekly.