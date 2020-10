CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Havelock man is accused of secretly recording juveniles and saving pictures of them.

According to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Demetre Frazier, 25, of Pine Circle Havelock, N.C. is charged with six counts felony secret peeping and three felony counts possessing photographic images from peeping.

Officials say Frazier was recording juveniles and saving the images.

No further information is released at this time.