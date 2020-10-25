Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – One person died in a single car crash in Perquimans County.

Perquimans County 911 Center received a call of a single vehicle crash that happened near the intersection of Lake Road and Chapanoke Road Saturday at 8:37 p.m.

Chief Bobby Swayne with InterCounty Fire Department said the department performed an extensive extrication.

The person inside of the vehicle died at the scene from injuries.

NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.