Hikers find man’s remains near Great Smoky Mountains campsite

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Hikers found a man’s remains scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby. Rangers said in a news release that after finding an unoccupied tent, the backpackers saw what appeared to be human remains scattered across a nearby creek. They said a bear was scavenging in the area. The hikers quickly left to get cell coverage and reported what they encountered to authorities. Rangers said the remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail. The News & Observer reports that law enforcement rangers and wildlife officers were dispatched to the site immediately after the emergency call came in just after 7 p.m. Friday.