Hope Mission to close dining room until further notice

Morehead City, NC (WNCT) – Hope Mission, while taking advisement from Governor Roy Cooper, the Carteret County Health Department, The Center for Disease Control, and The World Health Organization, has decided to close the dining room until further notice. This decision was made with the safety of our staff and those in our community in mind to help prevent and slow the spread of the Corona Virus.

While our dining room will be closed, the need to feed those in our community is greater than ever. During this time, we will still be serving a lunch meal every day in take-out containers that must be picked up at the soup kitchen, 1410 Bridges Street Morehead City. Lunch hours will continue to be 11:00-12:30 daily.