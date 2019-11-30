Impaired driver leads deputies on foot chase after fleeing a traffic stop

A man is now behind bars after trying to run away from police during a traffic stop Thursday night in Wayne County.

According to officials, Ezekiel Simmons, Mount Olive, was being pulled over for careless driving.

Deputies suspect the driver was impaired.

Once he pulled over he ran off into a wooded area. During the chase, Simmons pointed a gun at a deputy, then threw the gun onto the street.

Goldsboro Police K9, Ghost, entered the wooded area with other law enforcement officers.

Officers founds Simmons hiding in a ditch in about 3 feet of water.

Simmons is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official, Carrying a Concealed Gun, Open Container of Alcohol after Consuming, Resisting a Public Officer, Reckless Driving to Endanger, and Driving While Impaired.

He’s under a $19,500 secured bond.