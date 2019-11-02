Inmate stabbed to death at Alexander Correctional Institution

An offender was stabbed to death by another offender during an altercation at Alexander Correctional Institution on Wednesday night.

Christopher Parker, 33, inmate

Offender Christopher Parker, 33, was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 10 p.m. in a housing unit at the prison. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating. The Department of Public Safety is fully cooperating with the investigation and has launched an internal investigation as well.

The prison was placed on lock down.

