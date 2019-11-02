Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Inmate stabbed to death at Alexander Correctional Institution

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An offender was stabbed to death by another offender during an altercation at Alexander Correctional Institution on Wednesday night.

Christopher Parker, 33, inmate

Offender Christopher Parker, 33, was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 10 p.m. in a housing unit at the prison. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating. The Department of Public Safety is fully cooperating with the investigation and has launched an internal investigation as well.

The prison was placed on lock down.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV