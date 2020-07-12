Inside the journey to becoming a firefighter

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Trainees dealt with hot weather in heavy gear. They came out Saturday morning determined to get one step closer to becoming a full-time firefighter.

“To be able to serve my community and surrounding communities,” said Josh Andrews, a firefighter trainee.

Josh Andrews has a goal — fire fighting. It’s about more than trucks and sirens.

“A lot of research. A lot of studying and hands-on training,” he said.

That’s where certification training comes into play.

“This is essentially the core job of what a firefighter is, pulling hose lines, going inside a burning building, and putting the fire out,” said Tony Klontz, Winterville deputy chief firefighter.

Saturday’s lessons are part of a three-day class. One of 22 classes trainees like Andrews must complete. In all, it’s roughly six months of work.

“The classes range from firefighter orientation and safety, all the way up to firefighter control,” Andrews said.

After completing the classes, students become levels one and two North Carolina certified firefighters.

“They’ll be able to go home to their home departments and serve basically be able to go inside and fight the fire,” Klontz said.