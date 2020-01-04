Jacksonville man charged with death of 2-year-old child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville man has been charged in the death of a 2-year old child.

Jacksonville Police Department responded to Ravenwood Apartments in reference to a medical call on January 1, 2020. First responders attempted emergency life-saving measures on the child, but were unsuccessful.

The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation and consulted the District Attorney’s Office. Ricardo Montesinos, 24, was charged with an open count of Murder.

Montesinos was taken to the Onslow County Jail, where he is incarcerated with no bond.

This investigation is still active and investigators are working with NCIS due to Montesinos being an active duty Military Member.

