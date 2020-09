GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville church will be giving away boxes of produce to those in need Saturday.

Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church is hosting the event from 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the church located at 510 South Washington Street in Greenville.

Church members will give away 1 free box of pre-assorted produce per car.