Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, stresses importance of voting

Husband of VP nominee Kamala Harris in Greenville for a voter mobilization event.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Election day is two weeks from Tuesday, and the Biden-Harris campaign wants to get out the North Carolina vote for the democratic ticket.

That’s why the husband of vice presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, campaigned in Greenville Tuesday.

Doug Emhoff’s message is simple: this is the most important election of our lives, and it’s up to everyone to get out and vote.

“North Carolina will be a razor thin election here,” said Emhoff. “If we win North Carolina, and I believe we will, we’ll win this election.”

That’s the prediction Emhoff made during a voter mobilization effort Tuesday in Greenville.

Emhoff wants local democrats to believe in Biden-Harris the same way they “Believe in Greenville.” And believe a new president will have a better response to COVID-19.

“People are suffering all over this country, and my heart goes out to the folks who’ve lost loved ones,” said Emhoff.

He also stressed the importance of voting, before visiting the ECU Student Center.

State Representative Kandie Smith was on hand for Emhoff’s message.

She says high-profile political visits to the East mean politicians are counting on ENC.

“I think sometimes people do that because we’re smaller in their opinion,” she said. “I don’t know if they truly understand the power we have, and so that shows my how serious they’re taking us as voters.”

Senator Kamala Harris will be in Charlotte and Asheville Wednesday for voter mobilization events.

North Carolinians have until October 31 to vote early.