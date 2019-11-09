Kelford VFD receives several grants to buy much needed equipment

A firefighter sprays water on a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Whipped by strong wind, the blaze destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(BERTIE COUNTY, N.C., WNCT) – Kelford Volunteer Fire Department receives a grant from the Division of Fire & Rescue ( OSFM ) to buy new gear.

The Kelford VFD used the grant to purchase new firefighter turnout gear such as coats, pants, helmets, hoods, gloves, lights, hoses, and a portable dump tank for drafting water at a fire scene.

According to Chief Emory, KVFD was approved for a grant from the NC Forest Service (Dept. of Agriculture) to purchase additional equipment to better serve the community.

The department recently purchased a 4-wheel drive 2012 Ford F-350 that will eventually be equipped as an off-road response brush truck, and as a traffic control and crash truck for highway incidents.

No KVFD member is paid. Their service is all-volunteer.