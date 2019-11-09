Kelford VFD receives several grants to buy much needed equipment

(BERTIE COUNTY, N.C., WNCT) – Kelford Volunteer Fire Department receives a grant from the Division of Fire & Rescue ( OSFM ) to buy new gear.
The Kelford VFD used the grant to purchase new firefighter turnout gear such as coats, pants, helmets, hoods, gloves, lights, hoses, and a portable dump tank for drafting water at a fire scene.
According to Chief Emory, KVFD was approved for a grant from the NC Forest Service (Dept. of Agriculture) to purchase additional equipment to better serve the community.
The department recently purchased a 4-wheel drive 2012 Ford F-350 that will eventually be equipped as an off-road response brush truck, and as a traffic control and crash truck for highway incidents.
No KVFD member is paid. Their service is all-volunteer.
The grants supplement our funding from the county and town, and our fund-raising efforts; all necessary to purchase, insure, equip & maintain our engines & brush trucks, do required pump tests, buy fuel, repair and maintain our radio/siren system, and cover various other expenses. Thanks to Chief Emory and the others who helped identify needs and secure these grants.Kelford VFD