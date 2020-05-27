Kinston man still waiting for unemployment benefits 2 months after filing

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – “Why is it taking two months to get an answer or even someone to reply back and let you know what’s going on,” said Ronald Covert.

Independent truck driver Ronald Covert is spinning his wheels. Jobs transporting heavy equipment have dried up because of coronavirus.

“Stuff with coronavirus got everything shut down nothing is moving, ports are shut down, can’t get any haul out of there so I’ve been off since the 23rd of March,” he said.

That’s when covert filed for unemployment but his repeated calls to the State Department of Employment Security have been a dead end. He sits on hold for hours. When he is transferred to an agent, the calls end up dropped.

“You don’t get no benefits, you don’t have any money coming in but you still have truck insurance being due, you have truck payments. There’s no waiver on fees. You got license plates you have to pay for. Nothing stops but here you are and what do you do? You sit back and wait wait wait,” Covert said.

Terris Rhodes also lost his job on March 27th. Two days later, he filed for unemployment. Two months later, there’s still no word on his claim

“I just keep trying but its really frustrating. I see a lot of people receiving there’s and a lot of people not receiving there’s but for me three months is quite a long time,” Rhodes said.

Governor Cooper is pushing his administration to speed up claims processing. On Wednesday, Cooper appointed a new person to lead the department of employment security and get the benefits process working properly.​