Kinston Mayor addresses increase in violent crimes in city

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston leaders want people to know the y are working to make the city safe despite a series of violent crimes in recent days.

Those incidents include at least three shootings in the last week including one that killed a man. Police are increasing patrol in areas where those attacks happened. City officials say they are hearing from people concerned about violence and wanting action to prevent it.

“We are definitely partnering with different agencies including federal partners to fight crime especially with the major crime that has been happening here lately in the city of Kinston. I can assure you those individuals will turn in each other mostly gang-related,” said Kinston Mayor Don Hardy.