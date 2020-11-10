Kinston Mayor addresses increase in violent crimes in city

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston leaders want people to know they are working to make the city safe despite a series of violent crimes in recent days.

Those incidents include at least three shootings in the last week including one that killed a man. Police are increasing patrol in areas where those attacks happened. City officials say they are hearing from people concerned about violence and wanting action to prevent it.

“We are definitely partnering with different agencies including federal partners to fight crime especially with the major crime that has been happening here lately in the city of Kinston. I can assure you those individuals will turn in each other mostly gang-related,” said Kinston Mayor Don Hardy.

Mayor Hardy said police are working on a collaborative plan with city and county leaders to combat violence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV