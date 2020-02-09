Kinston PD investigates deadly shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is currently investigating a deadly shooting.

Kinston police officers were dispatched to 208 E New Bern Rd. for multiple calls of shots being fired Saturday around 11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a black 27 year old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to Kinston Police Department.

Lenoir County EMS treated the victim and transported him to UNC Lenoir Hospital. The victim later died at UNC Lenoir Hospital.

According to Kinston PD, there were informed another person had been taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. The second victim was a black 26 year old man, according to Kinston Police Department. This victim was also found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.

Kinston Police Department continued to write this message below on their Facebook page:

The Kinston Police Department places the highest priority on investigating crimes of violence perpetrated in our city. We will investigate such cases with no compromise for crime, and continue to seek assistance from the community we proudly serve. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Kinston Police Department

Kinston City Councilwoman Kristal H. Suggs released a statement Sunday morning on the recent violent crimes that have happened in Kinston.

“This morning my heart is filled with grief for another loss of life and horrendous act of violence in our city. I’m deeply troubled by the several acts of violence that have recently occurred in our community and am saddened for all of the people affected by these crimes that have occurred throughout Kinston,” said Suggs.

Suggs goes on to say:

As a member of the Kinston City Council, I’m advocating for and will continue conversations with my colleagues on the Council, our Mayor, City Manager and staff on the following initiatives:

· The creation of a task force of city leaders and community members to investigate and identify Kinston’s issues with violent crime, and eventually form a strategic plan for addressing it

· The hiring of a permanent, full-time Public Information Officer for the City of Kinston to quickly and accurately disseminate news to our citizens and affected individuals, and build a greater trust between the City, our departments, and the community

· Strengthening the city’s relationship with other organizations, agencies and businesses that are committed to community improvement and public safety; while also making the community more aware of their efforts and how to utilize them

I will continue communications with our City Manager and interim Police Chief this week to remain abreast of the latest updates regarding the current investigations.

I encourage our community to be actively involved in the efforts to make and keep Kinston safe, as well. If you have ideas, recommendations or an interest in working for the betterment of Kinston, do not hesitate to reach out to me, Councilwoman Kristal Suggs, or contacting City Hall. If you see something suspicious or know anything you feel may be related to any of these acts of violence, please contact the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at 252-939-4020, or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers—which is an anonymous and secure process—at 252-523-4444.

I ask that our entire community join me in continuing to pray for the families affected by these acts of violence, as well as praying against this spirit of violence invading our community. I ask that you also pray for our city’s leadership, and that we all act in good judgment and remain steadfast in our approach to better this great city.