Lebanese president calls probe into Beirut blast ‘complex’

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Lebanese President Michel Aoun walk side by side at Beirut airport, Lebanon, Thursday Aug.6, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

BEIRUT (AP) – In his first foreign media interview since a devastating blast in Beirut, Lebanon’s president tells a French TV station that the probe into the massive explosion was “very complex” and won’t be finished quickly. Responding to calls that he step down, he said the interview that aired late Saturday it would be “impossible” because it would create a dangerous power vacuum. The cause of the fire that ignited nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut’s port remains unclear. Documents have emerged showing that the country’s top leadership and security officials were aware of the chemicals that had been stored there for years.

