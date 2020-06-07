Local group to hold prayer vigil for George Floyd, Sunday afternoon

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Winterville organization will hold a vigil to honor George Floyd Sunday afternoon.

Winterville Concerned Citizens and Development will hold a prayer memorial prayer vigil at 4 p.m. at the Winterville Town Square on Main Street.

Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

George Floyd, a native North Carolinian, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, Floyd’s murder has sparked unyielding protests across the globe in a unified call for racial equity and justice.

A memorial service for Floyd was held on Saturday in Raeford at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters located on 10225 Fayetteville Road.

The memorial service included a public viewing from 11 am – 1 pm, followed by a private family service.

“The unjust killing of George Floyd combined with many other recent and distant events broke open painful wounds. Racism,” said Governor Cooper. Excessive use of police force. Health disparities. Poverty. White supremacy. These are wrong. They are ugly, but they are present. We must deal with them. We will deal with them. George Floyd’s sister, Bridgette, lives in Hoke County, North Carolina. While I cannot bring her brother back, I can work for justice in his name. I assured her that’s what we would do.”

Floyd’s body will go to Houston, where he lived before Minneapolis, for another memorial in the coming days.