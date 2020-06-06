Louisville community honors and celebrates Breonna Taylor’s life

LOUISVILLE, KY (WNCT) – Many communities are mourning and celebrating the life of Breonna Taylor. Friday would have been her 27th birthday.

A memorial was held in Jefferson Square Park Friday afternoon in Louisville.

taylor’s life was cut short nearly three months ago when police officers raided and shot into her home, killing Taylor.

Questions surrounding the case have led to protests around in Louisville and have added fuel to those around the country.

“It’s kind of hard not to. If you have any kind of heart or any kind of feelings or emotions, you’ll look around and see our community is hurting right now and you look around here, our community is trying to recover,” said Jamon Brown, former University of Louisville guard.



Many wrote birthday cards to send to Taylor’s family as a show of support. Others wrote letters to elected officials demanding the officers involved in Taylor’s death be fired and charged.