Man marking underground utilities dies after hit by car

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE (AP) – Charlotte Police say a worker who was marking underground utilities has died after being hit by a car. Police say it happened early Saturday when 59-year-old Thomas Reynolds Porter Jr., was hit in southwest Charlotte. Authorities say while he was wearing a yellow reflective shirt, his back faced oncoming cars as he worked. Police say his company vehicle, with flashing warning lights, was parked in the driveway of a nearby business, “giving no warning for approaching vehicles.” Police say the driver immediately stopped and called 911. Police say the driver was not charged.

