Many NC movie theaters delay reopening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Reopening Phase 3 is officially underway.

It will allow some businesses to welcome customers for the first time since March.

North Carolina movie theaters have been closed for nearly seven months.

As part of Phase 3, these cinemas can finally reopen.

But some operators are keeping their doors closed just a little longer.

Managers at Golden Ticket Cinema in Washington are waiting an extra week to reopen.

“We just want to make sure that we’re finished setting up, having everything finalized for safety precautions,” said Jeni Maldonado, general manager.

Those precautions include sanitation stations, mask mandates, social distancing and disinfection between showings.

“We’ve had some theaters kind of do a test run,” said Maldonado. “Figure out what needs to be done and how we need to handle everything. That way when we reopen next Friday, we’re on the ball and we’re rolling.”

Golden Ticket Cinema’s first showing will be at 7 p.m. October 9.

AMC will be opening North Carolina locations between October 9 and 16.