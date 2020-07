Mariah Carey is coming clean. The singer is releasing a memoir, called ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’.

Carey said she wanted to “tell the story of the moments, the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas.” The book will focus on Carey’s childhood, adolescence all the way through her superstar career.

Carey said finishing the memoir was “hard, humbling, and healing.” It is expected to release in September.