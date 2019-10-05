Live Now
Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health to host drive-thru flu shot clinics

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health will be hosting Drive Thru Flu Clinics for Martin, Tyrrell, & Washington counties.

Drive Thru Flu Clinics provide a fast a safe alternative to coming to the health department and getting a flu shot, being able to obtain one while still seated in your vehicle when you drive up by a friendly registered nurse.

Schedule:

Martin County (10/14/2019) – From 4-7 at the E J Hayes Alumni Building (Across from Piggly Wiggly).

Tyrrell County: (10/15/2019) From 4-7 at Tyrrell Hall

Washington County (10/7/2019)- From 4-7 and will be held at the Washington County Fire Department in Plymouth

