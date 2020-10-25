Mecklenburg officials shut down ‘imminent hazard’ church citing COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina health official has ordered a large church to close its doors temporarily because of concerns it is helping to spread the coronavirus by disregarding social distancing measures. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris ordered the United House of Prayer for All People to close all of its buildings Saturday. She said the church has not cooperated with efforts to stem the virus’s spread, the Charlotte Observer reported. Harris said at least three deaths and more than 121 confirmed cases of the virus have been linked to the church, which held a weeklong church event earlier this month.

