MGM Resorts letter says ‘several’ employees tested presumptive positive for COVID-19; layoffs, closures addressed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International sent a letter company-wide that revealed “several” employees have tested presumptive positive for the virus. MGM President and COO Bill Hornbuckle also addressed layoffs and closures in the document.

“We are now learning that several of our employees have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, and we expect that there will be more in the coming days,” the letter reads in part.

The company said around 150 food and beverage outlets will close and spas and salons will suspend operations Monday.

According to the letter, furloughs and layoffs will begin next week.

“We are working diligently to minimize the impact on our employees through furloughs and layoffs, which will begin next week.”

Hornbuckle said Flexible Time Off eligible employees on furlough for two weeks will be paid, and hourly employees “can use all available Paid Time Off in their bank.”

Employees whose departments can work from home have been recommended to do so.

For the full letter, see below.

