Minges Bottling Group named Pitt County Industry of the Year

It’s a well known company and family in Pitt County.

“Obviously a great product just a great family atmosphere everyday so whatever you put in you usually get a good return,” said Minges Bottling Group warehouse manager, Willy Price.

Now, they’re receiving great recognition. Development leaders are naming Minges Bottling Company Pitt County’s Industry of the Year.

Price has worked at the company for 14 years and says the award is well deserved.

“We all worked together a long time again a great company we provide a lot for the community there names everywhere so its well deserved even for Jeff as long as hes been here, great boss,” said Price.

President and CEO Jeff Minges credits his employees for their hard work.

“First I want to mention the employees of the company without them we wouldn’t be where we are today, we wouldn’t be as successful as we have been,” said Minges.

This distribution center in Ayden has more than 200 employees. Minges bottling serves 13 counties in eastern North Carolina. The family has been a leader in local Pepsi distribution for decades.

“I reflect back on my grandfather M.O. Minges who bought the Pepsi franchise back in 1935 and its been past down through 2nd generation to 3rd generation now we have 4th generation members involved in the business. The heritage factor and just knowing that we continue to grow the brand and be important in our community,” said Minges.