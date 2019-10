Debris hangs on the side of the building after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly collapsed in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Several construction workers had to run to safety as the Hard Rock Hotel, which has been under construction for the last several months, came crashing down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse or if anyone was injured. (Scott Threlkeld/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans’ officials say a second person has been killed in the partial collapse of a hotel under construction.

The city’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness released the news on its Twitter feed.

There is still one person missing.

Officials called off the search Saturday night but will resume Sunday morning.

The collapse happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday at the site of a planned Hard Rock Hotel at the edge of the historic French Quarter.