N.C. senator says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first known public case for a General Assembly member.

Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor on Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes. The entire legislature now isn’t expected to return to work until early September.

Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they aren’t strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.