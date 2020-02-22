National Margarita Day brings specials deals Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Spend some time Saturday sipping like it’s summertime and by that we mean — indulge in a margarita!

While it probably won’t be pool side or with an ocean view, the lime flavored cocktail also goes well sitting in front of a fire too! There are plenty of ways to make a margarita, but everyone knows the classic formula of blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and salt for garnish.

Margarita Deals for Margarita Day

At Buffalo Wild Wings, the Down South Margarita will run you just $7. It’s made with Sauza Gold, Finest Call Lime Sour, Bols Melon Liqueur, and Mountain Dew, garnished with a lime and a beef stick. This deal will be offered on February 22.

At Chili’s, The Margarita of the Month is the Hearts of Fire ‘Rita with tequila, Fireball Whiskey, and Maker’s Mark Bourbon. It’ll run you $5. This offers runs through February 29.

At Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, sip on $3.50 house margaritas and $5.50 Bad Ass Margs for National Margarita Day.

At Chuy’s, for $2 extra, make any regular house or frozen Rita a Grande and keep the commemorative cup! Or kick your margarita up a notch with $1 floaters of tequila or orange liqueur. You can also pair your margarita of choice with an order of Taco Fries—seasoned fries with queso, taco meat and jalapeños—available exclusively on National Margarita Day. And if you tag a photo of your visit on National Margarita Day at Chuy’s with #ChuysRitaDay, you’ll be entered to win a free dinner for two!